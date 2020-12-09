Minnie “Belle” Singletary, 94, departed this life on Nov. 30, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born on April 5, 1926, to the late George and Lula Hagans in Wilson County, N.C.
She married the love of her life, Franklin Singletary, in October 1947. They moved to Delaware in 1949. From their union four children were born: Ben, Crama, Lemuel and Christopher.
Singletary attended Dorton High in Wilson, N.C. until the 11th grade. They did not have 12th grade at that time. Singletary worked at the Coral and Sands for more than 25 years and was also a volunteer at the Roxanna CHEER Center for more than 30 years.
Singletary and her husband, Frank, started their road to salvation in 1952 at St. John’s AME Church, where she served on many auxiliaries until 2013. Singletary was the AME Woman Missionary Society Area president for her district. She was honored as a life member. She was also a member of Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown, Del.
Singletary was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lula Hagans; husband, Frank; son, Christopher; and brothers, Dave, Pope, Albert, Melvin, Isaac and George Hagans. She leaves behind three children, Ben Singletary and his wife, Beverly, of Millsboro, Del., Crama Hardy of Las Vegas, Nev., Lemuel Singletary and his wife, Suzanne, of Fayetteville, N.C.; a brother, William Hagans of Houston, Texas; sisters, Mary Hillard of Selbyville, Del., Sarah Smith and Etta Roberts, both from North Carolina, and Arsmithe Harris of Richmond, Va.; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a great-great-great-grandchild; and a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was to be held Dec. 7, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, with interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, both in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at via www.watsonfh.com.