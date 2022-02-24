Milton “Lee” West, 84, of Bishopville, Md., died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Snow Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill, Md. He was born in Phoenixville, Pa., son of the late Oliver M. West Sr. and Dorothy H. (Townsend) West.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the family cabin in Pennsylvania. He was an essential part of the Eastern Shore chicken farming community in Bishopville for more than 35 years.
West was preceded in death by his daughter Donna M. West; his brother, Oliver M. West Jr.; and his sister Margaret Ann Haak. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris R. West of Bishopville, Md.; his children, Robin L. Short of Georgetown, Melissa A. Bertrand and her husband, Kenny, of Frankford, Del., and Milton Lee West Jr. of Bishopville; his sister Lydia Woodland of Bishopville; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, MD 21813, or to the Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.