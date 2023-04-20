Millie L. Davidson, 95, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2023, while surrounded by her family. She was born on Aug. 17, 1927, to William H. Long and Anna B. Long. She lived her entire life in Dagsboro. She had four brothers (William, Norman, Charles, and Preston “Bud” Long) and a sister (Margaret Veasey).
She graduated from John M. Clayton High School in June of 1945. She was the only member of her family to complete high school. She married Russell B. Davidson the following year, on Aug. 15, 1946, and together they had two daughters, Rosalind Revel and Cindy Gallimore.
She was devoted to her family. She loved life and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved making quilts and sewing; eating out in restaurants; traveling to Lancaster, Pa.; and attending church each week. She made the best dumplings and served many meals with her family crowded around the table. She also enjoyed the company of animals and spent the last 18 years of her life with her beloved cat Molly.
The family expressed deep gratitude for Delaware Hospice nurse Jeff Wilson (Superman) and CNA Gloria Webster (Wonder Woman) for their exceptional care and support.
Davidson was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband and many dear friends. She is survived by two daughters, Rosalind Revel and her husband, David, and Cindy Gallimore; six grandchildren, Brandon Donaway and his wife, Holly, Matthew Revel and his wife, Ashley, Katie Vandevelde and her husband, Zac, Ryan Blatzheim and his wife, Brittany, Cassie Blatzheim and Hannah Gallimore; and seven great-grandchildren, Collin and Rylee (and Brandon), Lila, Brynlee and Adalyn (and Matthew), Adrianna (and Cassie) and Jude (and Katie).
A viewing and funeral service for Davidson was planned for Monday, April 17, 2023, at Melson’s Funeral Services Frankford Chapel, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. She was to be interred next to her husband at Prince George’s Chapel Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The River, A Wesleyan Church, 35175 Roxana Road, Frankford, DE 19945, or to Delaware Hospice.