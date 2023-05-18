Miles Dean Schlauer was born sleeping into this world on May 3, 2023, to Amber Lee Schlauer and Dean Philip Schlauer.
“His little life spoke volumes, and he was loved enormously. We knew Miles for only eight short months, but he will remain in our hearts forever. He was a strong healthy baby until he was taken from us. Dean and Amber allowed the family of Miles to partake of the joy and anticipation of Miles’ birth by touching him while he was growing strong within Amber’s loving chamber.”
His great-grandparents will greet him with joy, love and care in his new life. Schlauer is survived by his parents, Amber Lee Schlauer and Dean Philip Schlauer; his maternal grandparents, Vicki and William Matlack, and Dave Voyten; and his paternal grandparents, Jennifer and Christopher Schlauer; along with a large family of uncles, great-uncles, aunts, great-aunts and many cousins.
Final care for Miles has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. His life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.