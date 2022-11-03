Mildred Joyce Marshall, 82, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born in North Hampton County, Va., to the late Gilmore F. Elliott and Josephine Wilgus Elliott.
Marshall was an extremely hard worker. Besides raising and caring for her husband and seven children, she also worked for Vlassic Foods as a lab tech for approximately 30 years. In addition to her own family, she would always open her home to other family members and friends who needed a place to stay, and would always want to feed her guests.
She loved sewing and would make clothing for her children. She was a great cook and loved Sunday dinners with the whole family. She will be remembered for her loving, kind and giving heart, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Marshall was preceded by her husband, William A. Marshall, in 2001, as well as three siblings, Gilmore Franklin Elliott Sr., Jeannie Oakley and Katherine Costas. She is survived by seven children, Joyce M. Brewington of Georgetown, Del.; Alfred G. Marshall (and Violet) of Millsboro, Del.; Patricia Baker, also of Georgetown; Jeffrey Marshall (and Debbie) of Dagsboro, Del.; Brenda Bailey (and Shawn), also of Georgetown; Billie Jo Morris (and Corey), also of Georgetown, and Mary Marvel (Rolley) of Blades, Del. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren, Daniel Aadlerink, Wendy White, Cindy Blair, Millie Eskridge, Joseph Marshall, Jeff Bennett, Cliff Marshall, Ashley Marshall, Isaiah Bailey, Brianna Bailey, Caleb Morris, Jessie Morris, Sonya Elliott, Rolley Marvel Jr., Shelby Marvel and Trevor Lewis-Franklin; along with 24 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.