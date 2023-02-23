Obituary Mildred I. Krause, 84 Feb 23, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mildred I. Krause, 84, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Services were to be private. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coastal Point E-Edition Coastal Point | February 24, 2023 14 hrs ago Recent News Police & Fire Ocean View fire brings community’s support for family Th… Read More >>Ocean View fire brings community’s support for family South Bethany South Bethany honors law enforcement at council meeting Th… Read More >>South Bethany honors law enforcement at council meeting State Aglands preservation aims to protect farming way of life Re… Read More >>Aglands preservation aims to protect farming way of life Selbyville Target-shooting 100 feet from SMS alerts parents, police A … Read More >>Target-shooting 100 feet from SMS alerts parents, police View More Recent News