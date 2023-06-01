Mildred Houston Beckett, 96, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born on Jan. 12, 1927, to the late Hazel Nelson Houston and Henry Houston in Millsboro, Del.
It was while she was attending middle school in Frankford, Del., that she met the late Benjamin H. “Ben” Beckett, who was to become her future husband. At their 50th wedding anniversary, he shared his remembrance of her first day walking into the classroom and the red dress that she was wearing. She made an impression, as, years later, they courted and were married on July 24, 1948. They settled in Millsboro and were the proud parents of three children: Gloria, Shirley and Benjamin.
Over the years, Beckett held many roles. She worked for Dr. and Mrs. Virgil Hudson in Millsboro; assisted her mother, Hazel Houston, as a school bus driver; and volunteered at East Millsboro Elementary School. However, she was primarily a homemaker, supporting her mother, children, grandchildren and whoever needed her assistance.
She grew up as a member of Dickerson Chapel A.M.E. Church. Upon marriage, she joined Antioch A.M.E. Church, where she was a loyal member serving in many capacities over the years. She had been a member of the Singing and Praying Band for almost 50 years. She was a founding member of Milton Assembly #81 Order of the Golden Circle; Past Loyal Lady Ruler of Assembly #81; and First Treasurer of the Delaware State Grand Assembly of the Order of the Golden Circle. She was also the last surviving founding member of the Sons and Daughters Chorus of Frankford.
Beckett is survived by three children, Gloria Duffy (and William) of Millsboro; Shirley Roberts (and Brian) of Bear, Del.; Benjamin E. Beckett (and Lisa) of Felton, Del.; a brother, Harry S. Houston of Millsboro; a sister-in-law, Rosie Beckett; seven grandchildren, Troy Morris (Triwania); Leah Perez (and Michael); Marcus Morris (and Noraida); Melissa Morris; Christopher Roberts (and Alexandra); Benjamin E. Beckett Jr.; Richard Thomas and nine great-grandchildren, Tyzhir; Troy Morris Jr; Christian; Riley; Brayden; Miles; Aria; Trey; Amias; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.