Michelle Rene Davis, 50, of Dover, Del., passed away on May 5, 2021. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on July 10, 1970.
She worked in customer service. She was a huge animal lover and loved spending time with animals, listening to music, people-watching, and doing her hair and makeup. Being around animals made her happy.
Davis is survived by her mother and stepfather, Betty and David Littleton of Millsboro, Del.; her father and stepmother, John Medford and Catherine Davis of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; a daughter and son, Megan and James Davis, both of Millsboro; five sisters, Mary Poore, Angie Hall, Holly Reynolds, Nory Davis and Meda Davis; two brothers, John Davis and Brock Rogers; her extended family and friends; and two feline friends, Leo and Cherry, and two canine friends, Miya and Ziggy, whom she loved dearly.
A viewing was to be held May 10, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Interment was held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.