It is with heavy heart that the siblings of Michele Betty Lasher announced her passing on July 6, 2023, at the age of 60. Born April 8, 1963, she was a graduate of Sussex Central High School and the University of Florida, and worked many years alongside her father, Dr. Hiram Lasher.
She volunteered for several local non-profit organizations and was a sports enthusiast. She particularly loved the Dallas Cowboys and Dale Earnhardt Jr., and rarely missed a game or race.
She had a bigger-than-life heart, taking in stray animals and always willing to help a friend or stranger in need. Her smile and servant heart will be missed by all who knew her.
Lasher has joined those that went before her: her twin brother, Michael Lasher; parents, Hiram N. Lasher and Bertha V. Lasher; and her brother Steven H Lasher. She is survived by her brother Douglas (and Carolyn) Lasher; sister Sandra (and William) Gordon; brother Dennis (and Debbie) Lasher; and sister Denise (and Sigmund Paczkowski). She is also survived by nieces and a nephew, great-nieces and a great-nephew; an aunt; and many cousins.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Lasher’s memory to Delaware Botanic Gardens, 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.