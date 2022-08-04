Michaelene Vaeth Hardwick, 88, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 16, 2022.
She grew up in Baltimore, Md., and was active in the Baltimore Garden Club, the Roland Park Women’s Club, and volunteered her flower arranging skills for the altar at St. Stephens Church. She was a creative person active in several knitting and smocking groups.
She enjoyed many summers in Bethany Beach, where she welcomed all to her home. She touched so many people’s lives with her charm, beauty and art of conversation.
Hardwick was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Jack. L. Hardwick. She will be missed dearly by her three children, seven grandchildren and their spouses, five great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Charlie.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 26, 2022, 11 a.m., at St. Martha’s Church in Bethany Beach, Del. All are welcome.