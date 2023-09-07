Michael W. Bullis, 50, of Millsboro, was born on Oct. 28, 1972, in Salisbury, Md., and passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 3, 2023. He was the son of the late Virgil Bullis Sr. and Deborah L. Hiller.
He graduated from Indian River High School in 1990. He then embarked on a lifelong career in the automotive industry. He found his true professional home at Preston Automotive Group, where he rose to serve as their service director. He was known for his dedication and commitment to his work, leading by example and earning the respect and admiration of his Preston work family.
He had a passion for all forms of racing. He was a talented mechanic and an even better mentor. He enjoyed racing go-carts and teaching the craft to his son, Zach, whom he loved to watch race. He was also a devoted fan of his daughter, Taylor, and her field hockey endeavors. He was her biggest supporter, always present at her games and cheering her on.
His life was characterized by his love for his family, his passion for his work, and living by the PAG motto, “Show the love daily.” He was a man who lived life to the fullest, always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed, and his memory will be cherished forever.
Bullis was preceded in death by his step-brother Dean Peoples. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Traci, and their two children, Zachary and Taylor Bullis of Millsboro. He is also survived by his brother, Virgil Bullis Jr. (and Tammy) of Frankford, Del., and his in-laws, Phillip and Eloise Messick of Millsboro, and brother-in-law, William Messick (and Kristen) of Millsboro. He was a beloved uncle to Virgil Bullis III (and Kacey Klink), and Ashley Bullis of Frankford, Greg Messick (and Lauren), Caila Messick and Mara Messick, of Millsboro. He also leaves behind his stepmother, Pamela J. Bullis of Lincoln, Del.; as well as his beloved K-9 companion, Icon.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at noon at Watson Funeral Home & Crematorium, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call beginning at 9 a.m. Those unable to attend the service in person can view the service via livestream at http://www.watsonfh.com/obituaries/permalink/11140634/LTWebcast. His life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.watsonfh.com.