Michael Sean Dalton, 68, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. He was a loving husband of 33 years to James Lehman and a cherished friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rita Dalton, along with his faithful and loving four-legged friends, Ebbie and Taylor.
He was born on July 18, 1952, in Washington, D.C., where he spent his much of his youth and attended private school, eventually pursuing his bachelor’s degree. Dalton later moved to Bivalve and Ocean City, Md., before settling in Delaware with his loving husband for the past 33 years.
Dalton was best known for being a kind, gentle and compassionate person, which was best exemplified during his work in healthcare and while serving others. He could often be found at the local library, where he would spend his days avidly reading books. He especially enjoyed mystery novels.
