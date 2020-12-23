Michael R. Dunham, 68, of Lewes, Del., and formerly of North Beach, Md., passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, due to COVID-19. At the time of death, he was employed at Sea Colony in Bethany Beach, Del., where he worked in security for 17 years.
He was born Oct. 23, 1952, in Washington, D.C., and was raised in the Brookland section of Northeast. He attended St. Anthony’s Grade School and participated in sports at the Turkey Thicket field like many family members before him.
His parents were good athletes while growing up in Turkey Thicket. His dad was a running back with the Grady Boys semi-pro football team and his mom was a top-flight bowler who competed on the television show Beat the Pro. Dunham enjoyed listening to his dad’s sports stories and reviewing pictures and data on the Grady Boys, Irish War Veterans, Car Credit, Southwest Merchants and the Shamrock Football teams. He also had an appreciation for the baseball and softball teams at all levels.
Dunham was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Theresa Dunham, and his brother Louis Burns. He is survived by his son, Joseph “Joe” Dunham; a brother, Warren; a sister, Kathleen Smith and her spouse, Austin; niece, Kimberly Durkin and spouse, Pat; his nephew, Brendan Smith; and grandchildren, Darrin and McKenna. He will certainly be missed by his family, friends, co-workers and the many individuals he saw on a regular basis.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.