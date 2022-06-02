Michael Paul “Mike” “Red Dog” Edwards, 64, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on Dec. 8, 1957, son of the late Edwin James Edwards and Jean Mary Edwards.
Edwards was a native Delawarean, living in the Selbyville area for the majority of his life. He made his career in construction and was an avid fisherman. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Edwards was preceded in death by his brother, William “Billy” Edwards, and his brother-in-law, Kenny Coffin. He is survived by his siblings Edwin Edwards Jr., John Edwards, Wendy Coffin and Freida Kansak; his son, Michael White; his daughter, Kimberly Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. Edwards’ life memorial webpage and online guestbook are at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.