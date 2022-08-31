Michael “Mike” Timko, 59, of Flemington, N.J., and previously of Ocean View, Del., died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, N.J. Born in Trenton, N.J., on Dec. 12, 1962, he was the son of the late John Timko and Josephine Castranova Timko.
Timko worked as a plumber for Russell Drake Plumbing in Hopewell, N.J., and for Vicky Paint and Built to Last subcontracting for many years. As he went through life, wherever he stopped along the way he was a “general everything handyman” who could repair, remodel and just about fix anything. With his extensive knowledge, training and skills, no task was too big or too small. He would cut lawns, landscape, fix a car or boat, remodel homes or even build from scratch.
He was a thoughtful and helping man who lived by his philosophy of “I love life, and there isn’t nobody going to break my stride.” If he was in town, one could always depend on him to get a job done with professionalism and a smile.
All who knew Timko will greatly miss the man and friend and occasionally goofy clown that he was. “May this man remain in our thoughts, hearts, and souls and remembered with love for all eternity.”
Timko was preceded in death by his sister Lisa Timko in 2005. Surviving him are a brother, John Timko and his significant other, Elsi Disalvi, of Lambertville, N.J.; lifelong friend Don Conner; and Timko’s significant other, Susan A. Stranzenbach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victories Church, Baptistown, N.J., under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, N.J. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the funeral home, and on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, the family encouraged people to consider helping a friend or someone in need to warm their hearts and bring them sunshine as Timko would have done. Visit www.holcombefisher.com for further information or to send condolences.