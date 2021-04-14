Michael Joseph Garrison, 70, of Dagsboro, Del., finished his earthly journey on April 8, 2021, and went home to be with his Lord. He was born on Jan. 28, 1951, in Cheverly, Md., to Preston Thomas Garrison and Elizabeth Anne (Granados) Garrison, who preceded him in death.
He attended St. Bernard’s school in Riverdale, Md., and St. Anthony’s High School in Washington, D.C., before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served in Germany before volunteering for service in Vietnam. Injured, Garrison returned home and was honorably discharged from Walter Reed hospital. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and DAV.
Garrison married in 1970 and then earned his associate’s degree from Prince George’s Community College and his bachelor’s degree from the University of California—Davis, in agricultural education. He spent his career devoted to laboratory-animal research, working for 27 years at Intervet in Millsboro, Del., as facility manager and then seven years at Liberty Research in Waverly, N.Y., as general manager.
A fiercely-devoted family man, he is survived by his siblings, Richard Garrison and Deborah; Kathleen and her husband, Mark Buckley; Mindie Burgoyne; John Kernan and his wife, Diane; and all of their children and now grandchildren.
Mostly he will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Juanita Kathryn (Bell) Garrison and their five children and 10 grandchildren: Kelly and her husband, Erin Moulton; Spencer and his wife, Janice, and their children, Clementine, Ellis and Louisiana; Bonnie and her partner, Inton Mouynivong, and their children, Trent, Gabe, Mia and Ava; Ginger and her husband, Stuart Farrell, and their children, Dylan, Freya and Murphy; and Fletcher.
Services will be arranged at a later date, in order to give such a man as this a fitting memorial, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., and Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent to the home address of 31239 DuPont Blvd.; Dagsboro, DE 19939.