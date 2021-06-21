Michael Joseph Garrison, 70, of Dagsboro, Del., finished his earthly journey on April 8, 2021, and went home to be with his Lord. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. The mass will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/stannbb. Condolences can be sent to the home address: 31239 DuPont Blvd., Dagsboro, Delaware, 19939.
