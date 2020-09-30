Michael John Jamgochian Sr., 62, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 16, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Levonne and Charlotte Jamgochian.
Affectionately known as “Mike J.” to those who knew him, he was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, boating and Frisbee golf with his children. He was a huge Philly sports fan as well. Jamgochian especially enjoyed watching the Eagles and the Flyers. Jamgochian loved the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day and was an active member of Satin Slippers Fancy Brigade in the early 1990s.
In addition to his parents, Jamgochian was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Jane Donnelly, and a brother, Charlie Jamgochian. He is survived by his children, Christina and her husband, Bill, Michael Jr., and Matthew and his wife, Jenn; grandchildren, Layla and Elizabeth; his sister, Donna Kohn and her husband, Marvin; brother, Dave, and his wife, Jodi; his cousin and best friend, George Dunn; and his nieces, a nephew, cousins and many close friends whom he considered family.
A celebration of life was to be held Sept. 30, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Long Neck Chapel, Millsboro, Del. Burial was to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.