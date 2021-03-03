Michael J. Nowacki, 69, affectionately known as “Big Bird,” of Millville, Del., formerly of Brownsburg, Ind., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
He was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on Feb. 23, 1952, son of the late Julian T. Nowacki and the late Thelma Virginia (Hurt) Nowacki. He graduated from Carmel High School in Carmel, Ind., and also attended Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.
Nowacki owned and operated a painting company, Protect the Coast Inc., in Millville, Del., prior to his retirement. He loved living near the ocean, which brought him happiness and peace. He loved fishing and golfing. He struggled with alcoholism and was proud of his 32 years of sobriety. He never met a stranger and will be remembered as a man that gave the best advice and always put others before himself.
Nowacki is survived by his loving wife, of 37 years, Kimberly A. (Horn) Nowacki; his two children, Jessica Nowacki-Burns and her husband, Scott, of Dagsboro, Del., and Jason Nowacki and his fiancée, Olivia Morrison, of Homosassa, Fla.; a grandson, Wyatt Nowacki and his soon-to-be born grandson, Jack Burns; two brothers, Pat Maxwell and his wife, Cindy, and Tim Maxwell, all of Fishers, Ind.; and a sister, Marty Barrett of Odessa, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper c/o The Cooper Foundation; 3 Cooper Plz., Ste. 500; Camden, NJ 08103 (online at https://foundation.cooperhealth.org/give/gifts-to-honor-or-remember).