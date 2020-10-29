Michael J. Marino, 77, of Frankford, Del., formerly of New Castle and Newark, Del., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience in Philadelphia, Pa. He was born in Hazelton, Pa., on July 29, 1943, son of the late Michael A. Marino and Mary (Goffa) Marino.
Before retiring, he owned and operated Michael Marino Inc., a family construction business that was originated by his father in 1936.
Deeply devoted to his family, he will be remembered for his integrity, simplicity and love of God. He was a great listener and possessed a calming effect for everyone he encountered. He kept life simple. Known as “twinkle toes” in the salsa circle, Marino also enjoyed ballroom dancing at the DuPont Country Club under the tutelage of the late Vince Patterson. He enjoyed nature walks and rode his bike faithfully every day.
In addition to his parents, Marino was preceded in death by two siblings, David Marino and Anita Marino. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy A. (Misiewicz) Marino; four children, Michael J. Marino III and his wife, Patty, Mark Marino, Joseph Marino and his wife, Liz, and Christine Trzaskos and her husband, Kyle; two brothers, Bill Marino and his wife, Jane, and Gene Marino and his wife, Sharon; four sisters, Monica Brittingham and her husband, R.B., Lisa Cordeiro and her husband, Rich, Mary Paula Wharton and her husband, Larry, and Andrea Kokoszka and her husband, Joe; and 10 grandchildren who called him PopPop, and of whom he was extremely devoted and so very proud.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bethany Beach, Del., followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.