Michael G. Andrews, 97, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late John S. Andrews and Anna Goffus Andrews.
He was a proud World War II veteran, having served as a U.S. Navy flight engineer and pilot. He was a member of Combat Air Crew 159 stationed at Whidbe, Wash., from 1943 to 1946. As a self-taught engineer, Andrews worked in aviation for Martin-Marietta, Lockheed Martin and Westinghouse Aerospace. As a senior technical writer at Westinghouse, he helped to write the manual that created the camera for the moon landing of 1969.
He married Mary Velma Massie on Nov. 11, 1950, a mercurial day of rain, thunder, snow and sunshine — a cosmic declaration of a marriage that was as tempestuous as it was devoted. They had one daughter, Patricia, who still believes the moon rises and sets in her father’s beautiful smile. She remembers how proud she was to walk into school with her dad, always the most handsome man in the room. Blessed to have a dad who was always kind and loving, she has never known a greater man than her father.
Andrews’ granddaughter, Stephanie, will always be a professed “Pop pop’s girl” and attributes her ability to craft the world’s greatest paper airplanes and her eternal love for travel and adventure to the man that inspired her each and every day. She will continue to live by his motto, “Always do the right thing” and hopes that she will always make him proud.
Andrews loved flying, boating and fishing, and taking care of “his girls,” Mary, Patty, Stephanie and Callie, the family dog. He always had a soft spot for dogs, and all the family pets — Jesse, Jessa, Shorty and Callie — loved their Alpha Dad.
He will always be remembered as a friend to all, with his charming smile and helpful hand, readily extended to help anyone in need. Witty, intelligent, charismatic and kind, Andrews was a blessing to family and friends, and his strong and gentle spirit will never be forgotten.
Andrews is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary V. Andrews; daughter, Patricia A. Andrews; and granddaughter, Stephanie C. Andrews. He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister, Joe, Ed, John and Agnes.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held Feb. 10, 2021 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md., officiated by the Rev. Paul Jennings. Interment was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. The prolific gardener in him would welcome flowers or plants.