Michael Francis “Mike” Flanagan, 83, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020. Flanagan was born Jan. 6, 1937, in Troy, N.Y., and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958.
Flanagan married Margaret “Peg” Nuttall on May 14, 1960, and had a career in industrial sales, covering the East Coast from Virginia to Massachusetts. The couple retired to Bethany Beach in July of 2000.
Flanagan is survived by his wife, Peg Flanagan; his sister, Betty Donnelly; his brother, Gary Flanagan; his children, Terri Flanagan, Karen Goritski, Michael Flanagan, Cathy Flanagan, Debbie Kozak, Tricia Flanagan and Sean Flanagan; and his nine grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. The celebration-of-life will be scheduled at a later date, due to the pandemic. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.