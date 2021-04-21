Michael Drake “Mike” Maxwell, 81, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Lanham, Md., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was born in Washington, D.C., on July 21, 1939, and grew up in Bladensburg, Md., where he graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1957.
Maxwell was a member of the Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department and played recreation softball at Fletcher’s Field in Riverdale, Md. He and his wife, Peggy, were members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Bladensburg. Later, along with their children, they became members of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in New Carrollton, Md.
For more than 40 years, Maxwell worked in the commercial steel industry. For the majority of his career, he was employed with the CECO Steel Corporation in Washington, D.C., and later worked for the Barker Steel Company in Massachusetts.
He loved to go fishing and crabbing with his friends and family. His children and grandchildren have many fond memories of fishing in the Indian River Bay near Dagsboro, where he and Peggy enjoyed retired life for 18 years.
Affectionately called “Pop,” he loved spending time with his family and friends, often entertaining with his wife at their Cedar Shores condominium in Ocean View, Del. Many family vacations were spent at the nearby beaches, complete with visits to the boardwalk with his children and grandchildren to enjoy the amusement rides and ice cream cones on the boardwalk. In recent years, Maxwell delighted in watching his great-grandchildren play and listening to the stories about their visits to Cedar Shores.
He also loved history. Daytrips and camping trips to local battlefields, museums and places of historic interest were often on the weekend calendar. On longer road trips and family vacations, it was not uncommon to take a detour to be able to stop at historic markers or signs for family photographs. He enjoyed watching sports and was a devoted fan of the Washington Nationals, the former Washington Redskins and NASCAR.
Maxwell was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Christopher Maxwell and Frances Longbrake Maxwell; his brother, Thomas Patrick Maxwell; and his grandson Michael David Maxwell Jr. As the beloved husband of 61 years to the late Peggy Joyce Maxwell, he is survived by his three children, Kathy Lynn Ziese and her husband, William, Michael David Maxwell Sr. and his wife, Teresa, and Sherry Lee Maxwell; his four grandchildren, William Howard, Robert Howard, Ashley Klass and her husband, Joseph, and Stephanie Maxwell and her fiancé, Jared Frydman; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Mackenzie, Adelyn, Reagan and Jay Klass; and many loving relatives and dear friends.
The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date for family and friends when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.