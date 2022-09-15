Michael Ann Fraser, 84, passed away on June 22, 2022, at her home in Ocean View, Del. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., completed her early education in Maryland, and graduated from West Liberty University in West Virginia with a degree in dental hygiene.
Fraser began her career as a dental hygienist for the Pittsburgh public school system, working in their program for young children. She moved to Bethesda, Md., in 1969 and was a hygienist for several dentists in the area, until she left the field and became a software sales rep for Computer Packages.
Over the years, Fraser was a tireless volunteer: in Pittsburgh at a free dental clinic, and later for St. Gertrude’s School for children with developmental disabilities in Washington, D.C., where her daughter, Anita, was enrolled. She was a member of Al-Anon and an avid Democrat. She loved to garden, read and refinish antique furniture. She enjoyed many years of vacationing at the beach and retired in Ocean View.
Fraser was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Fraser; a sister, Pat Derrickson; and two step-sons, John Fraser and William Fraser. She is survived by her children, Dianne Purcell (and Thomas), Anita Marini and David Marini, who reside in Sussex County, Del.; three step-children, James Fraser (and Grace), Amy Fraser Van Slyke and Jeffrey Fraser, who reside in upstate New York; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Sheila Britt of Ocean View and Kaaren Walker of Boston, Mass.; and a brother, Dennis Kelly (and Alice) of Maryland. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made to Special Olympics Delaware by visiting https://www.sode.org. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.