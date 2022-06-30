Michael A. Hricik, 78, of Millsboro died Monday, June 20, 2022 at Christiana Hospital in Newark. He was born in Sewickley, Pa., and was the son of the late Mike and Mary (Pastelak) Hricik.
He retired from the National Security Agency as a Translator and a Foreign Relations Officer and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte S. Hricik of Millsboro; one son, Michael J. Hricik of Ocean City and a brother, Dr. John Hricik.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy L. Hricik.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA-Georgetown Campus, 22918 DuPont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.