Meriedith Marlene Street, 82, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was born in Lewes, to the late William E. Miller and Sarah A. Wright Miller.
Street was a domestic technician/homemaker. She, along with her husband, Charles, raised six children. Street went back to school and obtained her GED later in life. She was devoted to taking care of her husband and family. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, flower gardening, traveling, cooking, shopping, listening to contemporary Christian music, attending church and watching TV.
She will be remembered as a devoted, quiet, giving, loving, caring and godly woman; a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend who will be dearly missed.
Street is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles E. Street Sr. of Lewes, Del.; and six children, Brenda L. Norman (and David Norman Sr.) of Lincoln, Del.; Annette M. Street (and Elmer) of Lewes, Del.; Charles E. Street Jr. of Lewes, Del.; Kevin D. Street of California; Regina R. Harmon of Arizonia; and Rocinda L. Johnson (and Marty) of Millsboro, Del. She is also survived by three siblings, Frederick R. Miller (and Beatrice) of Millsboro; Sarah J. Jackson (and Delvernie Jackson Sr.) of Seaford, Del., and Lillian M. Morris of Georgetown, Del. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Indian Mission Cemetery. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.