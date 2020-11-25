Mercer Hampton “Mac” Magruder III, 74, of Frankford, Del., passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late Mercer Hampton Magruder II and the late Elsie Leigh (Walker) Magruder.
He was a retired car salesman for many dealerships across Maryland.
Magruder is survived by his wife, Lynn Magruder of Frankford; two stepchildren, Leslie White of Pittsville, Md., and Shannon Baum and husband, Shawn, of Salisbury, Md.; a sister, Sandra Aeh of Cincinnati, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Brianna Wiltbank, Camryn Baum and Braden Baum.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.