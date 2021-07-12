Melvin Donald “Don” Gillam, 90, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on July 6, 2021, at home. He was born in Tyrone, Pa., to the late Melvin Marvin “Red” Gillam and Maude Waite Gillam on Feb. 6, 1931.
Gillam served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Mildred Cathell, and together they raised three children. He became a master electrician and worked with engineers at American Hoechst research facility in New Jersey. He conducted safety seminars around the country.
He was a lifelong Mason. He was a dedicated Republican. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, and liked to fix things and tinker with the irrigation system at his home. He was a marvelous “Mr. Fix-it.”
In addition to his parents, Gillam was preceded by a daughter, Susan Hanel, in 1990; a sister, Beverly “Boots” Smith; and a stepbrother, Robert Gillam. He is survived by his bride and love of his life, Mildred, with whom he shared 68 years together. Also surviving him are his loving daughters Karen Gillam of Lewes, Del., and Patricia Ragan, of Charlestown, Md. He is also survived by a brother, Ken Gillam of Reedsville, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Lauren Hanel, Nathan Hanel and John Thomas Ragan; as well as two great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to The Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.