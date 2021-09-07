Melinda C. “Peaches” Bundick, 67, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 1954, to the late Martin Peter Anchor and Mary Catherine Crismond Anchor.
She worked as an electronics technician before retiring due to her declining health. She loved shopping at Walmart and Dollar General, playing The Sims and Bejeweled on her phone or computer, crocheting, watching TikTok videos and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Bundick was preceded in death by two daughters, Rebecca Bundick in 2001 and Crystal Angel Bundick at birth, as well as a granddaughter, Rayale Morris. She is survived by three daughters, Jessica Morgan, Darlene Moxey and Margaret Chandler (and James A. Chandler Jr.), all of Georgetown, Del., as well as a son, Russell Martin Bundick Goehringer of Frankford, Del.
She also leaves behind her companion of many years, Russell Moxey of Horntown, Va; 12 grandchildren, Issac, Ke’Vona, Kevin “Stink”, Ejanee, Tre, Raeleigha, Raniyah, Mikey, Tony, Matt, Isabelle and Isaiah; as well as five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Issac “I.J.”, Elijah, Kenna, and Jace. There are two special boys whom she raised and who called her “MeMal,” Kyle and Josiah, and not to be left out are her pets, three Chihuahuas, Little Man, Faye and Birdie, and her two feline friends, C.C. and Scooter. She is also survived by many friends.
A public viewing was to be held on Sept. 5, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment was to be private. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.