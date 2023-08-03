Melanie “Mel” Sommese Moffitt, 96, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at home, surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, July 24, 2023. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., to her Italian immigrant parents, Emanuele Sommese and Rachelle Franzese, she was the youngest of 11 children and grew up surrounded by family.
Despite coming of age in the Depression, she dreamed of being a pilot, and when that path seemed barred, she was not deterred and found a way to fly through the clouds when she became a stewardess for TWA in 1953.
She married Gerald “Mike” Moffitt in Brooklyn on Aug. 31, 1957. After 33 years living in South Hempstead, Long Island, they retired to the Delaware shore in 1994. They were blessed to share a wonderful 54 years of married life.
Even though Moffitt saw herself as a shy person, she touched so many lives so profoundly. Her thoughtfulness, kindness, and devoted attention were unique and unparalleled. She, and her husband, Mike, focused on providing their children with the best life possible, without worrying about themselves. As her late sister-in-law Carmela said, “Mel’s aces!” She was the rare person who created and shared so much love and left the world a better place.
Moffitt is survived by her three children: a son, Gregory and his wife, Gina, and their two children — Zachary and his wife, Hannah, and their daughter Sydney, and Nicholas and his wife, Taylor; a son, Steve and his wife, Linda, and their four children, Cynthia and her husband, Keith, Victoria and her partner, Harrison, Kelsey and her husband, Nic, and Zac; and a son, Patrick and his two daughters, Rachel and Jane. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.
Services are planned for Aug. 11, 2023, at The Parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach, Del., with visitation at 10 a.m. and a funeral service at 11 a.m., followed by processional to Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery for interment. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made in Moffitt’s name to mealsonwheelsde.org. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.