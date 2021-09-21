Medford L. “Bud” Everett Jr., 89, of Lewes, Del., passed away in the care of Beebe Healthcare on Sept. 16, 2021. He was born on March 16, 1932, in Newark, Del., to the late Medford L. Everett Sr. and Madeline Lankford Everett.
Everett was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He married his beloved sweetheart of 59 years, Rebecca Neave, and together they raised three children. He retired from General Foods after a career of more than 30 years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 534, and loved hunting, fishing and golfing. He was an avid football and baseball fan, and loved the Eagles and the Phillies.
He was very patient, quiet and kind. His family described him as a very sweet and jovial man who was lots of fun to be with.
In addition to his parents, Everett was preceded by his wife, Rebecca, in 2017; two siblings, Patsy Aiken and Robert Everett; and a son-in-law, Kenny White, in 2018. He is survived by his three children, Elizabeth Culver (and Todd) of Georgetown, Del.; Laura White of Elkton, Md.; and Kristi Dobak (and Rob) of Lewes, Del. Also surviving him are his siblings Isabelle Robinson, of Wilmington, Del.; Joyce Jerman, of Seaford, Del.; Phyllis Tweed of Newark, Del.; and Wallace Everett of Delmar, Del. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Kristyn, Matt, Kenny, Brian, Amber, Kelsey, Michael, Carli and Mason; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Jace, Kohen, Xzavier, Matt, Santana, Karter and Silas. Two of Bud’s special friends are Dave Whaley and Gene Lankford, also known as “The Breakfast Club.”
A funeral service will be held at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with a time of viewing and visitation starting at 10 a.m. and running until 11:30 a.m. Interment is to follow, with Air Force honors at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to The Home of the Brave; 6632 Sharps Road; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.