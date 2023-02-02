McKinley A. “Mick” Tingle, 75, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del., in his wife’s arms. He was born in Salisbury, Md., to his late parents, McKinley Tingle and Iona Walls Tingle.
He graduated from John M. Clayton, in the Class of 1966. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. Mick worked 12 years at Vlassic Pickle. After leaving Vlassic he went to Delmarva Power & Light at the Indian River Power Plant, where he eventually retired from the plant while working for NRG as a supervisor.
Tingle was an avid gardener, keeping beautiful gardens throughout his back yard. He and his wife, Toni, enjoyed walking in the great outdoors, including on the beach and birding. They were both PADI-certified scuba divers and enjoyed traveling to tropical locations to dive. They visited many diving spots, including Netherlands Antilles, Caribbean and Mexico. Their favorite diving location was the Dutch island of Bonaire. They also enjoyed many road trips throughout the United States, and a number of trips to Europe.
He gave back to his community in various volunteer roles, including being president of the Frankford Public Library Board of Trustees, and tutoring for Literacy Delaware, which teaches adults to read and speak English. He also taught evening electrical skills at local vocational schools. He assisted with many projects at the Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding in Milton.
In addition to his parents, Tingle was also preceded in death by his sister, Priscilla Tingle; and his two step-brothers, William and Bart Lynch. He is survived by his wife, Toni Gattone Tingle.
A funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Melson Funeral Services Frankford Chapel, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather after noon. Burial will follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Frankford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Tingle’s name to Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding, P.O. Box 219, Nassau, DE 19969. Condolences can be sent online www.melsonfuneralservices.com.