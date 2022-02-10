Maximillian F. Coschignano, 82, of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Ocean City, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover, in Dover, Del. He was born on July 15, 1939, in Red Bank, N.J., son of the late Michael Coschignano and Theresa (Gentile) Coschignano.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 30 years and served in Vietnam. He retired as a major and then served in civil service for 15 years before retiring to Ocean City.
Coschignano was a life member of VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, Del. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, WA Chapter 1048, in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, in Port Orange, Fla. Coschignano enjoyed relaxing in the sun by the pool or on the beach anytime he could. He relished time with his family and friends and loved World War II history.
In addition to his parents, Coschignano was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; and his sister, Maria Coschignano. He is survived by his wife, Francine (Anseaume) Coschignano; his son, Michael A. Coschignano of Ocean City, Md.; his stepson, Stewart A. Simpson and his wife, Cecilia, of Nashville, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Jessica and Patrick; his great-grandchildren, Jordan and Madeline; his son-in-law, Francis Knox, and his wife, Stacey, of Lewes, Del.; his sisters-in-law, Sue Shantz and her husband, Charlie, of Summerfield, Fla., and Rosemary Rein and her husband, Barry, of Cuenca, Ecuador; and his cousins Maria Consentino of Toms River, N.J., and Peggy Consentino of Sarasota, Fla.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, Del. Interment with military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Coschignano’s memory to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, or www.heart.org. His life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.