Maurice Theodore Daisey, 87, of Gumboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2020, in the loving care of the Manor House in Seaford, Del. He was born May 22, 1933, to Lester and Florence Daisey of Gumboro.
He married Constance Baker on June 27, 1953, and together they raised three children. Daisey was a pillar of the Gumboro community, having been an owner and operator of Daisey Farms, where he worked alongside his son and grandson.
He was a member of Gumboro Methodist Church in his earlier years and Bayshore Community Church in recent years, where he was devoted to the church and serving the Lord. He was a charter member of the Gumboro Volunteer Fire Company and rendered 65 years of service, for which he was recently honored.
In addition, he served as a director with the Sussex Soil Conservation District and helped his wife, Connie, with the Gumboro General Store and Cross Country Antiques, and they enjoyed many trips together gathering items for their business. He was beloved in the community and will be greatly missed.
Daisey is survived by his wife, Connie; their children, Michael M. Daisey and his wife, Vickie, of Millsboro, Del., Michele Vernon and her husband, Steve, of Quantico, Md., and Melanie Hudson and her husband, Mark, of Georgetown, Del.; his seven grandchildren, Steven, Brian, Amy, Jessica, Rebecca, Samantha and Nicholas; his great-grandchildren, Megan, Jackson, Justin, Cahya, Giordano, Giana, and Richard; many friends, fellow fire company associates, and so many whose lives he touched throughout his 87 years; and his faithful canine companion, Ginger.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a funeral service was held privately on Oct. 5, 2020, with interment following in the Millsboro (Del.) Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Danny Tice of Bayshore Community Church. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.