Maurice Joseph “Joe” Hildebrand, 74, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Salem, N.J., to the late Norris “Mac” and Hilda T. Hildebrand on March 19, 1946.
He had a good life. He spent 10 years volunteering for the Pitman, N.J., Ambulance Association, where he served as captain. He worked in construction and had his own business, working in South Jersey and Philadelphia before he retired to Delaware. Once in Delaware, he continued to take on projects for others, as he had a hard time saying no and never saw a stranger. One of the high points in his life was riding his Harley Davidson across the country, visiting Sturgis and the Badlands of South Dakota.
Above all else, Hildebrand had a deep love for his family. It was important to him to stay connected. There is evidence that he was a loving, giving and caring person: the deep sorrow and pain that family feels from his passing.
In addition to his parents, Hildebrand was preceded in death by a brother, William; a sister, Kathleen; adding to his heartache, his grandson, Joseph Stiteler; and beloved daughter, Beth Hildebrand Jordan. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia Hildebrand; his four daughters, Dawn Oplinger and her husband, Scott, of Sewell, N.J., Colleen Stiteler and her husband, B.J., of Newfield, N.J., Amanda Katsimbris and her husband, Michael, of Milford, Del., and Cynthia Hildebrand-Cashdollar and her husband, Sam, of Lewes, Del.; two sisters, Denise Ladd and her husband, Paul, of Woodbury, N.J., and Debbie Harper and her husband, Steven, of Malaga, N.J.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Services and a celebration of Hildebrand’s life is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at his residence, 18600 Ravens Way, Lewes, Del., where all are welcomed to attend. In keeping with safety guidelines, masks will be available, the event will be held outside, and social distancing will be adhered to. Burial will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.