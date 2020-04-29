Maurice E. “Ed” “Pepe” Hayes Jr., 65, of Milton, Del., passed away in peace when God took him home on April 14, 2020. He was born Oct. 21, 1954, in Ridley Park, Pa., a son of the late Maurice E. Hayes Sr. and Eleanor C. (Fagan) Hayes.
He was a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, in the Class of 1973. He was employed as an electrician for Conrail/Septa for 12 years, owned and operated a small-engine repair business for 30 years, and enjoyed being a hunting guide/overseer at “The Shanty” for 20-plus years.
Hayes was a member of Phoenix Motorcycle Club for 19-and-a-half years, serving as chapter vice president, regional president and national sergeant-at-arms. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing and spending time with his grandsons. He will be truly missed by his family, friends and the community. He was always willing and ready to help anyone in need.
Hayes is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pamela V. (Blizzard) Hayes; three children, Edwin P. Hayes Sr. of Lewes, Del., Maurene A. Hanner of Las Vegas, Nev., and Norman A. Hayes of Chester, S.C.; four grandsons, Brian K. Burnopp of Las Vegas, Jacob I. Hayes of Princeton, W.Va., Edwin P. Hayes Jr. of Lewes and Joseph W. Hayes of Lewes; several cousins; and a niece.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and State of Emergency, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Tunnel Cancer Center, Attn. Carol Hunt; 18947 John J. Williams Hwy., Ste. 101; Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.