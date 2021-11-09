Maureen Margaret Hurst, 83, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Princeton Junction, N.J., and beloved and devoted wife of James Francis “Jim” Hurst for 60 years, died peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. Born Sept. 12,1938, in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late George McClay and Thelma (Shenaman) McClay of Medford, Pa.
Hurst was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School, in the Class of 1956, and Misericordia School of Nursing, in the Class of 1960. She was a registered nurse, working in intensive care and the emergency room in several hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey — a job that would impress her kids because, during snowstorms, the National Guard would take her to work.
In the early 1980s, Hurst turned in her nursing gown (yes, they still wore them then) and put on a skirt suit with a bow-tie blouse to enter the corporate world, breaking through glass ceilings and breaking up the “boys’ club” during her career. She switched careers to work at Johnson & Johnson, retiring after 25 years as their regional director of health and wellness.
Among her many outstanding accomplishments during her career at Johnson & Johnson were her leadership and service for the NJ Child Assault Prevention Project and the Johnson & Johnson School Nurse Fellowship Program.
Hurst was the quintessence of a “working mom,” balancing work while raising five children with her husband, Jim. In addition to success at work, she was very active throughout her entire life, volunteering and participating in many organizations, including the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and the PTA, while never missing an event for any of her five children. Once retired in Delaware, she was an active volunteer with the Bear Trap Dunes Homeowners Association and served on the Beebe Healthcare Board of Ambassadors.
She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, visiting more than 60 countries, and enjoyed attending major events for all of her grandchildren. She loved getting together over the holidays with her friends and family, and looked forward to the annual summer Outer Banks vacation with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, surviving Hurst are her daughter Karen Howell and her husband, Tom, of Bethlehem, Pa.; son Jim and his wife, Susan, of Chicago, Ill.; son Michael of Asbury Park, N.J.; son Tom and his wife, Robin, of Yardley, Pa.; son Paul and his wife, Melissa, of Washington, D.C.; two sisters, Thelma Whitaker and Audrey Inglesby; and a sister-in-law, Carole Hurst. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Christopher and his wife, Callie, Alexander and his wife, Maria, and Shannon Howell; Jack and Alice Hurst; Daly, Maclane, Noel and Jess Hurst; and Dylan, Luke and Will Hurst.
Family and friends were invited to visit on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at St Ann’s Church in Bethany Beach, Del., where Mass was also set to be held. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions be made in memory of Maureen Kelly to Beebe Healthcare – South Coastal Health Campus, at https://www.beebehealthcare.org/donate. Melson’s Funeral Home of Ocean View, Del., was handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.