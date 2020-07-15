Matthew Paul Jayne, 52, a resident of Stonewall Lane, Dorset, Vt., passed away at his home on July 6, 2020. He was born on April 15,1968, the son of Gary and Barbara Jayne, in Annapolis, Md.
He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Annapolis in 1986 and earned a bachelor’s degree in international business from Villanova University in 1990. He owned Jayne Way Construction in Dorset, Vt. He gave of himself unconditionally to so many and received much love and support from this community. His kindness and compassion was far-reaching and will live on.
Jayne is loved and will be missed by his parents, Gary and Barbara Jayne of South Bethany, Del.; brothers, Thomas Jayne of Annapolis, David Jayne of South Bethany and Daniel Jayne of Fayetteville, N.C.; a sister, Teresa Brant of Severna Park, Md.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, to whom he was devoted and will be lovingly remembered by.
Memorial donations can be made to the Wilson House in East Dorset, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Service; P.O. Box 885; Manchester Center, VT 05255. Services will be private, with arrangements by Brewster-Shea Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent online at www.sheafuneralhomes.com.