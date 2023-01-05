Matthew Charles “Matt” Revel, 59, of Delmar, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 21, 1963, in Milford, Del., a son of the late Doris Irene (Baker) Revel and James Alfred Revel Sr.
He loved watching the “Yellowstone” TV series and the Food Network, as he loved cooking and trying new recipes. He loved cooking for the guys at work and was known for his BLTs. He would always take food in to work for his co-workers. He worked for the NRG Power Plant in Millsboro, Del., and Vienna and was recently honored for his 30 years of service. He was also a diehard Washington Commanders fan.
Revel is survived by his loving wife, Gail Lynn Revel; step-son, Brandon Breasure; brother, James Revel (and Cathy) of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Vikki Saltsman (and Kemmy) of Blairsville, Pa.; nephews, Cody Revel (and Ashley) and Cole Revel; a niece, Jessica Saltsman; great-nieces, Josephine and Madelyn Revel; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sullivan; and good friend, Chris Sonnier.
A visitation for family and friends was to be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. The Rev. Dale Argot will officiate. Interment was to follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. Arrangements were in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.