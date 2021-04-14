Matthew Anthony Thomas Baker, 30, of Gumboro, Del., passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2021. He was born on April 15, 1990, to Russell T. Baker and the late Bonita E. Hudson Baker in Salisbury, Md.
Baker was an automobile salesman and had attended Gumboro Wesleyan Church. He loved music, sports and video games, and he was a fan of both the Ravens and L.A. Rams. He admired and was a fan of Marshall Faulk and Ray Lewis. He also loved baseball. He was very connected by sports to his father, as they both were Shorebirds fans. He also liked the Orioles. In addition, he was a fan of UFC Mixed Martial Arts, which he enjoyed watching with his dad and friends.
He was approachable, and opinionated when he needed to be, but was a man with a very big heart who made people laugh, was always smiling and was a consummate jokester. He was a “free thinker” and could see both sides of an issue. Baker loved pets and his special feline friend Socks.
Baker was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie, in 2012. He is survived by his father, Russell “Rusty” Baker; and his beloved stepmother, Linda White Baker; siblings, Lindsey and her husband Keith, Nickkie and her husband, Charles, Marie and Rachel; his uncles, Frank Hudson, Richard Hudson, Chris Rufer, Tom Hudson and Gary Hudson; his aunts, Penny White, Carol Hudson, Terry Hudson and Brenda Rufer; his cousins, Kyle, Carrie and Presley; and many extended family members and friends. He had many special friends whose memories and names he kept treasured in his heart.
A viewing and visitation will be held with the family at 10 a.m., followed by funeral service and celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., with the Rev. Eddie Daniels officiating. Masks and social distancing will be in effect, in accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will follow at Line Church Cemetery, Whitesville, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.