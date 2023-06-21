Marylen Arlene Garvey, 87, of Selbyville, Del., passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. She was raised in Rye, N.Y., daughter of Leonard and Marie Schindo.
She was a Rye High School alumna and head cheerleader, while her future husband and high-school sweetheart, Michael “Mike” Garvey, was the captain of the football team. Garvey literally made a splash when they were picked for a photo for the local newspaper, of Mike Garvey splashing a bucket of water on Marylen at the pool. They were inseparable after that.
Garvey worked at the FBI while Mike Garvey went to college. After his graduation and becoming an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, they were married on Dec. 30, 1956, and moved to Hawaii. She was the ultimate homemaker/interior designer, transforming a house into a warm, inviting home. She settled in Ellicott City, Md., with her family for many years, with Ellicott City becoming their hometown. In their retirement, Marylen and Mike Garvey to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and that was the vacation spot for the family for many fun-filled years.
A few years after Mike Garvey’s passing, Marylen Garvey reconnected with an old friend, John McKernan, and they had several enjoyable years together.
A few of her favorite pastimes included bridge, reading and puzzles, and she was very active in the church. She was a loving and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Garvey was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband, Michael L. Garvey. She is survived by her four children, Donna, Stephen, Michael and Virginia; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; her brother, Peter; and four nieces and nephews. She was loved deeply and will be sorely missed by all.
Garvey will be interred with her husband, Michael L. Garvey, at Arlington National Cemetery, at a time to be determined. Updates will follow on Garvey’s life memorial webpage at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to a charity of the giver’s choice in Garvey’s memory.