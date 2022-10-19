MaryAnn Loveland, 86, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. She was born April 14, 1936, in Charlotte, NC, daughter of Herbert Kerns and Margie Fletcher.
She met the love of her life, Richard Loveland, in Las Vegas, Nev. They got married and moved to Delaware and started their family. After being employed as a nursing home attendant, she became a stay-at-home mom and then retired after working at Mountaire Farms.
Loveland was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Loveland Sr., and her son Richard Loveland Jr. She is survived by her son Brian Loveland and his companion, Cathy Smith, son Chris Loveland and his wife, Rachel, and two children, Stephanie Loveland and Christopher Loveland; as well as a daughter-in-law, Sara, and her two children, Bayla Loveland and Ricky Loveland.
Per Loveland’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a future date.