Mary Susan “Mary Sue” (Sisson) Tinetti, 68, of Ocean View, Del., previously of Laurel, Md., passed away on Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020. She was the devoted, loving wife of 47 years to Dr. Fredric Tinetti.
Tinetti was born in Laurel, Md., on Feb. 20, 1952, daughter of the late Fredrick and Mary Sisson. She was a graduate of Altholton High School and went on to earn her RN degree and practiced for 34 years at Howard County General Hospital, where she made many friends and is fondly remembered.
She was a member of Saint George’s United Methodist Church in Delaware, where she and her husband, Fred, had recently moved to enjoy their retirement.
Tinetti is survived by her sister, Dale Nichols and her husband, Jim; two brothers-in-law, George Tinetti and his wife, Marsha, and Brian Tinetti and his wife, Gerri; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Tinetti’s life will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.