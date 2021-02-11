Mary Sue “Susie” Layton, 88, of Georgetown, Del., passed away at the Country Rest Home on Monday Feb. 1, 2021. She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Tyre Lee Roper and Nora Stradley Roper.
She retired from Stockley Center after 30 years and was able to spend time quilting and hooking rugs that won awards.
In addition to her parents, Layton was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Roper and Tyre Lee Roper Jr.; sisters June Walton and Nancy Ansley; and her husband of 63 years, Wallace A. Layton. She is survived by her sister Rebecca Henderson; brother-in-law, Carleton Henderson; her daughters, Patricia Brown and Kathy Hiatt; her son, Allen Layton; six granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren.
A viewing was held Feb. 8, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall. Interment was to follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial donations to Alzheimer’s and dementia research (www.alz.org).