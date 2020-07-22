Mary Rebecca “Becky” Constantini, 78, passed away on July 13, 2020, surrounded by her three children, in her much-loved home of 22 years in Bethany Beach, Del., after fighting tenaciously against cancer. She was born Dec. 4, 1941, and was the proud owner of C+C Country Maid for 42 years in University Plaza, Newark, Del. She loved her customers and long-time employees and truly enjoyed her work.
She was strong-spirited, positive and incredibly supportive. She loved watching the dolphins at sunrise while she walked her 3 miles along Bethany Beach. She also enjoyed cooking and sharing new recipes, gardening, shopping and playing games with friends. She had a contagious laugh and was so much fun.
Constantini was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Calvary. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Charlie Morris, and his wife, Barbara; her sister, Eva Morris; daughter, Deborah Merckling and her husband, Glenn; two sons, Charles Woolsey, and Kenneth Woolsey and his wife, Patti; and her beloved 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who will dearly miss their “Mom-Mom.”
Burial was to be private; but in the near future, family and friends will be invited to gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requested memorial donations to Delaware Hospice of Sussex County; 100 Patriot’s Way; Milford, DE 19963, where the nurses and staff provided exceptional care, for which the family will be forever grateful. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.