Mary “Nena” Van Meyers, 90, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born on Nov. 17, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of Angelo and Clara Cordal.
Van Meyers worked at John Welsh School in Philadelphia for many years, using her bilingual skills to work in a variety of positions. She loved dancing to many different genres of music. Her favorite song was “Spanish Eyes” by Al Martino. She also loved spending time with all her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Van Meyers was preceded in death by her daughter Gail; her husband Carl; her grandchild Anthony (Chad); and her brother-in-law, Sonny Coccerino. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Palese (and Andy); son, Joseph Rocco (and Maryann); brother, Angelo Cordal (and Bedda); sister, Vera Coccerino; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Burial was to be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View, Del. Van Meyers’ life memorial webpage and her virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.