Mary M. Hall, 78, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was born to the late Eugene Charles Hall and Rosella M. (Block) Hall on Sept. 2, 1944, in Baltimore, Md.
She worked for several years at Mountaire Farms Inc. She then went to work at Beebe Hospital in the Food Service Department, and retired in 2015.
Hall was a member of the First Baptist Church of Georgetown. She especially enjoyed attending the life group Bible study there. She truly loved her family and friends, and will be remembered as a loving, generous, compassionate and encouraging woman.
Along with her parents, Hall was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene (and Lee) Hall, Huett P. Hall and Ronald (and May) Hall; and a granddaughter, Angel. She is survived by her brothers Robert Hall (and Romona) of Lancaster, Pa.; her three children, Ed Jackson (and Helen) of Dagsboro, Del., Delores “Dee” Walter of Millsboro, Del., Brooke McCabe (and Robert) of Preston, Md.; 15 grandchildren, Kenny, Sierra, Savannah (and Kenny), Saige, Carleigh (and Becca), Ryan, MaryEllen (and Greg), Leslie, Justin, Ronnie (and Maria), Dylan, Morgin (and Chase), Will (and Maryn), Mackenzie (and Raidel), Samme (and Zach); 13 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 20304 N Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made to AccentCare, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 207, Newark, DE 19713 or by visiting www.accentcare.com. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.