Mary Louise Johnson, 81, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her home. She was born in Williamsville, Del., on Aug. 8, 1941, daughter of the late William Handy Magee and Louella (Hall) Magee.
She worked at Bethany Beach’s Blue Surf hotel for more than 20 years. She also drove a school bus for Janice Robinson and Mearl Layton.
Johnson loved to go camping in Chincoteague, Va., cooking large family dinners and spending time with her family, and adored her grandchildren. She was a former member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, John William Johnson Sr. in 1997; six brothers, William Magee, Dale Magee, Johnny Magee, Samuel Magee, George Edward “Pete” Magee and Melson Magee; and a sister, Bessie Lathbury. She is survived by two sons, John William Johnson Jr. and his wife, Shelly, of Dagsboro, Del., and Walter Johnson and his wife, Kimberly, of Ocean View, Del.; six grandchildren, Heidi Johnson, Ava Johnson, Madison Johnson, Allyson Johnson, Jayce Johnson and Wyatt Johnson; a brother, Gerald Magee of Roxana, Del.; and a sister, Deanna Taylor of West Virginia.
A graveside service was to be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Johnson’s name to Millville Volunteer Fire Company, 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967, or the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. BOX 128, Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.