Mary “Louise” Campbell, 87, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Selbyville, Del, and Ocean City, Md., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Pennsylvania on June 15, 1934, daughter of the late Arden Espy and Elsie (Lemons) Espy.
Campbell worked for about 40 years for Wilgus Glamorama in Ocean City, Md. She loved her job and made several lasting friends.
She enjoyed watching old westerns, as well as horses and going weekly to play bingo at the Indian River Senior Center. She will be remembered as a loving and generous person with the biggest heart.
In addition to her parents, Campbell was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Campbell, in 1990; a son, David Campbell, in 2018; a grandson, Joshua Murray, in 2019; and a sister, Sandy Murray, in 1991. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Monroe and her husband, Rory, of Frankford, Del., and Gwen Murphy and her husband, Larry, of Salisbury, Md.; two grandchildren, Lisa Adams (and Gene) and Michael Murphy (and Rae); and six great-grandchildren, Cole Owens, Luke Murphy and Ty Murphy of Mardela, Md., and Faith, Holly and Zachary Adams of Delmar, Del. She is also survived by her Maltese fur-baby, Maggie.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.