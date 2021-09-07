Mary Lou Murray, 87, of Lewes, Del., and formerly of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away after a brave battle with cancer, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family while making the transition to be with her Lord. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 16, 1932, to the late Louis B. Evans and Dorothy V. Evans.
Murray graduated from Lord Baltimore High School and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. She served in Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach as a postal clerk. She later became officer-in-charge of the Clarksville Post Office, then the Postmaster of Showell, Md., and Nassau, Del., post offices.
She was a long-time member and sang in the choir at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, Del. She was also a member of the Organization of Triangles in the Masonic Order of New York, and was an avid bridge player.
She loved people and had a great smile that tended to light up a room and stimulate happy conversation. She will be sorely missed by many. She loved life and lived it to the fullest with vibrant energy and a strong sense of independence.
In addition to her parents, Murray was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Murray; her son, Glenn L. Murray; and her sisters Peggy Ann Wilgus and Norma Lee Wingate. She is survived by her daughter, Robbin L. Murray, and Diane Raynes, her life partner, of Lewes; her sister and brother-in-law, Betty Jane and George Keen of Ocean View; her closest first cousins, Claire and Brice Layton, also of Ocean View; and her loving companion of many years, William R. Bunting of Millsboro. She was also blessed with a host of nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews, other close cousins and many friends who were like family.
A celebration of Murray’s life will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, Del., with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Donations in Murray’s name to Mariner’s have been greatly appreciated and the family requested no flowers for the service, as attendees’ presence will complete this celebration.